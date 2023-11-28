Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.82. 4,000,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,633,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

