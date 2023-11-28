Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 50,566 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $87,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. 2,076,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

