Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,579 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $231,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 671.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 259,876 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 37.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

