Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,900,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Comcast worth $335,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 4,052,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,599,158. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.