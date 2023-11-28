Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 34,497 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,497 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $155,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truefg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 83,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $253.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,205. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

