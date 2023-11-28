Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,556 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $194,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,470,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,384,467. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

