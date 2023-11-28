Ossiam Purchases 649,906 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ossiam grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3,319.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,906 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

