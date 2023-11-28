Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 52,080 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $39,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 354,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $41,087,000. Natixis bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $27,297,000. Teca Partners LP increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. 1,334,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,297. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $255.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.