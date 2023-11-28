Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 89,672 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,672 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $71,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 82,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. 1,500,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,075. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

