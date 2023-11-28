367,415 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 367,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in RB Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after buying an additional 1,227,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in RB Global by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,831,000 after acquiring an additional 838,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 283,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,764 shares of company stock worth $16,106,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

