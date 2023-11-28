NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,256 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.98. 3,578,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,110. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

