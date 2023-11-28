Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 10,898 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $110,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.95. 5,003,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,867. The firm has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

