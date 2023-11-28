Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 111,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,658. The company has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.59.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

