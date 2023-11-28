Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,910,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of Verizon Communications worth $12,607,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911,441. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

