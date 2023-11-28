BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,217,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627,606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $10,637,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.82. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $571.82. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.