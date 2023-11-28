Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lifted by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 8.9% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $136,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,917 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 2,861,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

