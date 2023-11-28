32,857 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.69. 576,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,803. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.