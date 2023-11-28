Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $369,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,609,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,871,162. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

