Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.37. The stock had a trading volume of 951,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

