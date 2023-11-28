Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $621.43. 775,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,986. The firm has a market cap of $282.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.10. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $625.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

