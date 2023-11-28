Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $208,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.13. The company had a trading volume of 351,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

