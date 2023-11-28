BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,612,628 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 381,373 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $17,903,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 15.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.97. 797,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.10. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $625.83. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

