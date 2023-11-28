Natixis Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 215.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Stryker were worth $29,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.21. 342,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,689. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $226.16 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.79 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.