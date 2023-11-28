Natixis Has $35.55 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.08. 1,086,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,730. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

