Natixis Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 173,649 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,837. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

