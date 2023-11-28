Ossiam Purchases 21,964 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.4% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.14% of Booking worth $134,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,136.12. 94,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,999.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,915.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $15,212,374. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

