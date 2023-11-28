IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. 616,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.