Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $198.80. 592,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,597. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

