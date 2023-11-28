Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 819,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,986. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

