Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 621.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223,531 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $199.83. The company had a trading volume of 989,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,015. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

