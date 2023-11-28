FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

FDS stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.