Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. 1,546,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,865. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

