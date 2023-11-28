Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 6,225 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

VRTX traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $347.99. 426,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,765. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

