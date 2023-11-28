Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $64.20 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,904,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,347 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $64,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 81,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.