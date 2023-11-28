Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lowered its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises about 2.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 1.52% of Envestnet worth $49,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $1,936,921,000.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 124,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

