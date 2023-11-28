Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,138,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,236,350 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.7% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Energy Transfer worth $192,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,976,572. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,107,500 shares of company stock worth $15,001,475. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

