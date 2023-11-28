Ossiam Has $16.82 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,102. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.