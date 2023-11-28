Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,406,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $195.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

