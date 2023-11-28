Ossiam Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 465,272 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 502,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,355. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

