Ossiam Buys 8,941 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,523. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

