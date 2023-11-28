Ossiam Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.04. 1,584,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

