Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 644,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,192. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

