Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 403,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

