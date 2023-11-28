Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $451.36 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102,998 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.2% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Progressive worth $451,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.33. 501,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,240. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $164.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

