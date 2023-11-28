Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Broadcom worth $552,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 174.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $940.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,580. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $883.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

