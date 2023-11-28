Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 26,400 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,022. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,766,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

