The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994,469 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Coca-Cola worth $634,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,222,000 after buying an additional 990,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 212,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.