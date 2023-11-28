The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994,469 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Coca-Cola worth $634,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,222,000 after buying an additional 990,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 212,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

