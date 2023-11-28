WorthPointe LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WorthPointe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.23. 3,389,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332,948. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

