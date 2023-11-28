Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $253.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $254.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

