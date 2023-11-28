Fernbridge Capital Management LP Purchases 69,090 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 2.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,185,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,117,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

